Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here

Covid-19 and H3N2 cases are rising in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

Covid-19 and H3N2 influenza | Photo: Pixabay

People in India are getting affected rapidly by Covid-19 and H3N2 viruses. The number of Covid-19 active cases is rising rapidly. The centre has already asked the states to be prepared and take precautions to control the surge of Covid-19. 

The symptom of Covid-19 and H3N2 are similar. Coughing, headache, fever, and body ache are some of the common symptoms of both diseases. With the symptoms of these two viruses being so similar and affecting people in the same time period, people are wondering if one person can be affected by both Covid-19 and H2N3 viruses at the same time. 

Covid-19 and H3N2 Influenza are transmitted through droplets and can infect anyone through breath. It is possible to get infected with both illnesses at the same time. This infection can travel from one source or even two different sources. 

It is advised that people should start using masks again and affected people should try to avoid any public places to prevent transmission. 

