Can diabetes patients eat mango? Here’s what the expert says

Image: Pixabay

Diabetes impacts your entire life. From you daily food habits to thought process, everything takes a hit due to this disease. You keep thinking about your favourite food and how you can’t consume them because they can increase the sugar level in your blood. However, the experts like to differ on this point.

We got in touch with Dr Ashok Jhingan, a specialist in the field of diabetes and sugar control for many decades, and he shed light on the issue.

He said, “Diabetes doesn’t mean you can’t have mangoes for your whole life. Or, I can’t have potatoes or rice. This is a misconception. If I want to have ice cream, I can take a small cup, or I can eat mango. But one needs to be very careful of the portion they are taking.”

Watch: DNA Health Plus with India's best doctors

He added, “If you’re consuming something sweet out of craving then you should cut down on the portion of other food items from your diet for that day. This will balance out the number of calories in your body. It’s kind of exchange.”

India is said to be the diabetes capital of the world where the health care experts are finding it increasingly difficult to contain the spread of the deadly disease. In such a scenario, leading a stress free life and having a balanced diet become very important in the fight against diabetes.

READ | Diabetes diet: Why wholegrains and curd are beneficial for sugar control