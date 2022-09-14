Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Can diabetes patients eat mango? Here’s what the expert says

Diabetes patients are forbidden to eat their favourite food by their loved ones, but health experts believe there could be a common ground.

Reported By:Rohit Vats| Edited By: Rohit Vats |Source: |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

Can diabetes patients eat mango? Here’s what the expert says
Image: Pixabay

Diabetes impacts your entire life. From you daily food habits to thought process, everything takes a hit due to this disease. You keep thinking about your favourite food and how you can’t consume them because they can increase the sugar level in your blood. However, the experts like to differ on this point.

We got in touch with Dr Ashok Jhingan, a specialist in the field of diabetes and sugar control for many decades, and he shed light on the issue.

He said, “Diabetes doesn’t mean you can’t have mangoes for your whole life. Or, I can’t have potatoes or rice. This is a misconception. If I want to have ice cream, I can take a small cup, or I can eat mango. But one needs to be very careful of the portion they are taking.”

Watch: DNA Health Plus with India's best doctors

He added, “If you’re consuming something sweet out of craving then you should cut down on the portion of other food items from your diet for that day. This will balance out the number of calories in your body. It’s kind of exchange.”

India is said to be the diabetes capital of the world where the health care experts are finding it increasingly difficult to contain the spread of the deadly disease. In such a scenario, leading a stress free life and having a balanced diet become very important in the fight against diabetes.

READ | Diabetes diet: Why wholegrains and curd are beneficial for sugar control

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.