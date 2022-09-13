Search icon
Diabetes diet: Why wholegrains and curd are beneficial for sugar control

Diabetes control is directly linked with the food you have. Here’s what you should include in your diet.

Reported By:Rohit Vats| Edited By: Rohit Vats |Source: |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

Diabetes reversal becomes tough because the patients don’t know what to include in their daily diet. Diabetes and sugar control expert Dr Ashok Jhingan explains the ideal food items for diabetics.

He says, “Whole grains have always been very helpful in keeping the blood sugar in control. We are fast moving towards refined everything—sugar, flour and rice. Had it been bajra, wheat and millets, we wouldn’t have been facing so many issues.”

He adds, “Then there are fertilizers that have been used excessively.”

He also advocates returning to traditional food items. He says, “Curd has always been a part of our home food. Paneer was always there. But now we are more inclined towards packaged food items, especially juices. They are not very healthy. Many chemicals are used in these as preservatives, which don’t come naturally to our bodies.”

Jhingan continues, “Then there is this concept of diet cold drinks. We need to understand that even if these drinks are sugar-free, they’re not calorie-free.”

He emphasises on monitoring food on daily basis. “We need to be cautious about carb counting, which means you have to closely monitor what you eat. It’s hard for the body to digest even one extra spoon of sweets. The calorie count must be under control.”

“The functioning of insulin in your body is also governed by your weight. More weight usually means bad insulin control. Extra weight and sedentary lifestyle is not a great thing for your body,” Jhingan says.

