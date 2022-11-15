Avoid these 5 things from your diet if you have kidney stones

Representational image

In today's time, many people have developed kidney stones due to their busy and chaotic lifestyles. Although there is no problem in stone, but sometimes its terrible pain becomes unbearable. Kidney stones can have a bad effect on your health. That's why it becomes necessary that by identifying the symptoms of kidney stones, you should seek treatment for it in time. Although there can be other reasons for stone disease, but mostly it is due to the problem of eating and drinking. When salt and other minerals of the body come in contact with each other, the stone starts forming. It does not have any fixed size. Sometimes they are so small that they pass out along with urine. But sometimes their size can be a bit surprising.

There are many food and drink that are prohibited for kidney stones. Here's a list of foods that you should avoid for kidney stones.

1. Vitamin C- Vitamin C is considered beneficial for health. But if you have a stone problem, then you should not consume too much vitamin C, because excessive use of vitamin C can increase the risk of stone formation.

2. Cold drinks- If you are fond of drinking cold drinks, then keep in mind that if you have kidney stones, then consumption of cold drinks can be dangerous for you. Because the phosphoric acid present in it can further increase the risk of stone.

3. Vegetables- Vegetables are considered beneficial for health. But some vegetables should not be eaten if there is a stone problem. For kidney stones, you should avoid vegetables with seeds, excessive consumption of tomatoes, spinach, brinjal etc. can increase the problem of stones.

4. Protein- Protein should not be consumed if there is a kidney stone. Consuming too much fish and meat should be avoided in the case of stone, otherwise, this problem may increase further.

5. Sodium- Too much sodium can prove dangerous for you in kidney stones. Junk food, canned food and excessive consumption of salt should be avoided because they can increase the problem of stone.