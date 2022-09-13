5 reasons you may be at risk of liver disease

File Photo

The human liver is an amazing organ. Every day, it produces bile, converts nutrients from your diet, removes toxins from your blood, breaks down fats, alcohol and medications, regulates blood sugar and hormone levels, stores iron, and does a variety of other things. You should not wait for symptoms to appear before considering the possibility of liver disease.

Obesity, Diabetes or High Cholesterol

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, which can progress to cirrhosis and liver cancer, can be caused by these conditions. Fatty liver disease is the leading cause of liver transplantation in the world. It is best to avoid eating fatty and sweet foods.

Exposure to Toxins

While the liver is in charge of removing toxins from the blood, too much exposure to toxins can be harmful. Read the warning labels on the chemicals you use around the house, and wash fruits and vegetables before eating them to avoid digesting pesticides.

Harmful Supplements

Many herbs and supplements have been linked to liver damage, so just because a supplement is labelled as "natural" doesn't mean it's good for you. Consult with a hepatologist first.

Too Much Alcohol

Alcoholic fatty liver, which causes liver inflammation (alcoholic hepatitis), scarring (cirrhosis), and even liver cancer, can start with as few as four drinks per day for men and two for women. By the time you notice symptoms, your liver may have been irreparably damaged.

History of Liver Disease

If you or a family member has had liver disease, you may be more susceptible to liver conditions. Hepatitis B or C, as well as hemochromatosis, are risk factors for liver cancer. Include a liver enzyme test in your annual physical.

People over Age 55

People over the age of 55 and women in menopause are more likely to develop liver problems. Many physiological processes in the body slow down with age, including the volume of the liver. The total number of active hepatocytes decreases; additionally, a decrease in the levels of female sex hormones affects metabolism. As a result, many diseases that can harm the liver accumulate over time.

Final Words

The liver has its own clock, and injury to the liver can cause the clock to malfunction. In addition, the liver aids in the regulation of hormones, which are all essential to the body's sleep-wake cycle. Furthermore, patients with advanced liver disease may have obstructive sleep apnea, which can disrupt sleep quality and quantity.

Because there are contraindications to using medicine, you should always consult a hepatologist. As part of your regular checkup routine, get a liver fibroscan if you have any of the above conditions.

Other risk factors include:

Sharing needles

Getting a tattoo or body piercing with nonsterile needles

Working in an environment where you are exposed to blood and other bodily fluids

Having sex without using protection against sexually transmitted infections

Living with diabetes or high cholesterol

Having a family history of liver disease

Being overweight

Being exposed to toxins or pesticides

Because some liver diseases can develop without symptoms, scheduling annual physicals, in addition to the standard physical blood work, can help you and your doctor stay one step ahead. A nutritious diet, physical activity, and other healthy lifestyle choices, such as limiting alcohol consumption, can also aid in prevention or management.

The author is Senior Consultant and Clinical lead - Adult Hepatology and Liver Transplant unit -Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)

