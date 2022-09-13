Search icon
Diabetes control: Know the 7S to effectively fight against the disease

Diabetes is a silent killer and awareness about it is still in the nascent stage. Here are the governing principles for a better lifestyle.

Reported By:Rohit Vats| Edited By: Rohit Vats |Source: |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 05:42 PM IST

Image: Pixabay

With festival season approaching, the evil of diabetes is also lurking in the shadow. With amazing sweets tempting us, we also become vulnerable to the deadly disease.

Dr Ashok Jhingan, who has been a leading name in the treatment of diabetes, explains the reasons behind diabetes, and how you can safeguard yourself against it. He talks about the 7S formula for sugar control.

Stress: This has turned out to be the biggest contributor in spreading diabetes. People worldwide are complaining of stressful life.

Sleep: Sound sleep is fast becoming a thing of luxury. We are either getting broken sleep or less than 8 hours of good sleep. This, in turn, decreases the comfort level of the body and eventually aides diabetes.

Sedentary lifestyle: With the advancement in technology, we have started experiencing more physical comfort but that has an adverse effect in our overall health. Less movement is directory proportional to higher blood sugar.

Watch: DNA Health Plus with Dr Ashok Jhingan

Salt: The excess of this is open invitation to diabetes. The A-P-C (Achaar-Papad-Chatni) of the traditional Indian food is full of salt, and that sometimes causes harm.

Sugar: We, as a society, love to celebrate. There are so many festivals and get togethers where we consume sweets or sugar in different forms. The body’s inability to process the extra sugar leads to diabetes.

Smoking: The youngsters, and elderly too, know the bad effects of smoking, but they still do. In the end, they get grappled by so many health complications.

Spirit: The same goes with drinking. A lot of people get addicted to alcohol and their dose keeps increasing. Needless to say what the result could be!  

