Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Wordle 523 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 24

To help you out, here is the Wordle 523 answer for November 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 12:13 AM IST

Wordle 523 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 24
Wordle 523 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 24

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 523 answer for November 24.

Wordle 523 answer for November 24

The answer of Wordle 523 for November 24 is FEAST. The meaning of this word is a large meal, typically a celebratory one.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Tiger 3, Aashiqui 3, Gadar 2: Here are much-awaited sequels of Bollywood
Streaming This Week: Flames season 3, Jhansi. Naane Varuven, OTT releases to binge-watch
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Speed Reads
More
First-image
EWS quota: Congress leader files review petition in Supreme Court against verdict upholding 10 per cent reservation
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.