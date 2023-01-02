Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Verification of players mandatory under new draft rules for online gaming

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has invited public comments on the draft rule by January 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Verification of players mandatory under new draft rules for online gaming
Online gaming.

The government has proposed a self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory verification of players and physical Indian address for online gaming companies, according to the draft online gaming rules published on Monday.

Online gaming companies will be covered under the new IT rules that were issued in 2021 for social media platforms.

The online gaming platforms are expected to comply with the laws of the land, including any such law that relates to gambling or betting or the age at which an individual is competent to enter into a contract.

"The draft amendments are aimed at addressing the said need while enabling the growth of the online gaming industry in a responsible manner," the notice said.

The draft amendments envisage that an online gaming intermediary will observe the due diligence required under the rules, "including reasonable efforts to cause its users not to host, display, upload, publish, transmit or share an online game not in conformity with Indian law, including any law on gambling or betting".

Also read: Apple was planning to launch this ‘classical’ app in 2022, left fans waiting

The draft rules prescribe additional due diligence for companies by displaying a registration mark on all online games registered by a self-regulatory body and informing its users regarding its policy related to withdrawal or refund of the deposit, manner of determination and distribution of winnings, fees and other charges payable and KYC procedure for user account registration.

"Self-regulatory bodies will be registered with the ministry (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and may register online games of such online gaming intermediaries who are its members and which meet certain criteria. Such bodies will also resolve complaints through a grievance redressal mechanism," the notice said.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has invited public comments on the draft rule by January 17.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Christmas 2022: Recreate Kiara Advani's black gown look at Christmas party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 562 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.