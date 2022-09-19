GTA 6 leaked: Hacker leaks over 90 gameplay videos showcasing alleged build

One of the most anticipated games of the year may be the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto" instalment from American video game publisher Rockstar Games, and now a new rumoured leak has provided a sneak peek at its gameplay.

According to TechCrunch, the trove of data, which PCGamer discovered via a GTAForums post by the alleged hacker themselves, contains some 90 videos of clips from the game, providing an extended look at robberies, NPC interactions, vehicles, and more from its sprawling sandbox with debug code and interfaces running and helping back up the veracity of the claims.

According to the hacker, who goes by the handle "teapotuberhacker" on GTAForums, they obtained the video by breaking into a Rockstar employee's Slack account. These leaks seem either authentic or fakes made with such meticulous attention to detail and authenticity that they have won over the audience of GTAForums members, who were initially very sceptical.

The narrative, set to draw inspiration from the infamous Bonnie and Clyde, also reportedly aims to retain the franchise`s satirical themes while crafting a more inclusive tone.

Various clips from the leak depict both male and female protagonist characters, which does fit with other reports about what to expect in the forthcoming game.They also show gameplay taking place in a Miami-analog fictional city; again matching early reports about what `GTA 6` will bring to the franchise.

It's worth noting that these videos likely show an older build, which some indication they could be from around 2017, reported TechCrunch. Reportedly, `GTA 6` has been under development since 2014 hence it’s reasonable to expect development snapshots to be from various builds over the years.

As per TechCrunch, earlier this month, Rockstar rolled the credits from `GTA 5` and `GTA 5 Online` on its website, titling the page `Thank You,` which many took as a sign that they were winding down active development on the title.

