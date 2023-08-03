Headlines

What is viral weight loss drug Ozempic? How diabetes medicine is being used by actors to lose fat fast?

Ozempic is a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes, but is being used as a weight loss drug by several Hollywood actors, helping them lose fat fast.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

Actors and people from the entertainment industry always figure out new hacks and diets to keep themselves trim, and now a new drug called Ozempic, primarily used for treatment of Type 2 diabetes, is being used as a weight loss drug by Hollywood stars.

It must be noted that Ozempic is not marketed as a weight loss drug, and is in fact a common medication used by diabetes patients with high blood sugar levels. TV star Sharon Osbourne recently opened up about using Ozempic for weight loss, and how it has helped “shrink her stomach”.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a common medication that is used by people suffering from Type 2 diabetes. It is advised that the drug be taken with a balanced diet and regular exercise, which can control blood sugar levels. While it is not primarily used for weight loss, it might help diabetes patients lose some weight.

Ozempic is an injectable drug that is advised to be taken once a week, but doctors have clarified that it is not to be seen as a miracle drug. Ozempic is now being used to shed 10-15 kgs fast by celebrities, gaining popularity as a fat-cutting drug.

Does Ozempic help in weight loss?

In a detailed report published by Forbes, it was said by experts that Ozempic can regulate blood sugar by cutting down cravings. It impacts the hunger centre of the brain and slows down the rate of stomach emptying, leading to a loss of appetite and eventual weight loss.

While it is used to treat diabetes, higher doses of Ozempic were earlier used to treat obesity in the United States. Since then, many are using Ozempic as a weight loss drug that can cut down fat fast by killing the appetite and cravings.

Earlier, Elon Musk revealed that he had lost a lot of weight by taking a diabetes drug called Wegovy, which contains Ozempic and aids weight loss. Actors in Hollywood have been relying Ozempic for major weight loss, but high doses of the drug, especially more than once a week, are not recommended by doctors.

READ | Karan Johar weight loss journey: How did the filmmaker lose 17kg in just 4 months?

