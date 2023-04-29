Karan Johar weight loss journey: How did the filmmaker lose 17kg in just 4 months?

Karan Johar weight loss journey

There's no dying that we love to watch Karan Johar's movies, songs, and the reality shows that he hosts.

Karan Johar is very active on Instagram and regularly posts updates about his current and upcoming projects. Johar 'surprised' everyone in December 2017 by losing 17 kg in just four months. He debuted her new and fit look on her social media pages, leaving everyone talking about how she managed this huge fitness feat. He got a lot of help from celebrity fitness trainer Kunal Gir, who has also trained Ranbir Kapoor, Rana Daggubati and Rakul Preet Kaur. GIr has given details in interviews with several websites and publications about how he helped Johar lose weight and inches.

Here are five things that Kunal Gir revealed Karan Johar did to lose weight:

1. No Sugar: Sugar is known to be the enemy of your health and if you are consuming too much of it in your diet, it can hinder your weight loss. Karan Johar gave up sugar completely to lose weight.

2. Low Carbs: Reducing the amount of carbs in your diet can help you lose weight faster. This certainly helped Johar, who focused more on protein and vegetables. However, many health experts and scientific research studies have argued in favor of including carbs in your diet for a healthy life.

3. Nuts and seeds: Kunal Geer revealed that Jauhar gets most of his calories from protein and fat since he was switched to a ketogenic diet. Therefore, they are told to eat lots of raw nuts and flaxseeds, which are rich in both essential vitamins and minerals, as well as protein and healthy fats.

4. Cheat days: Gir said that Johar has cheat days where he can eat anything without the trainer's disapproval. Many people on a ketogenic diet choose to carb load on cheat days.

5. Perseverance and discipline: Gir called Karan Johar "one of the hardest working individuals I have ever had the pleasure of training" on his Instagram account. For his part, Johar also revealed that he had been training with Gir for almost a year before seeing results. Johar said that he had fun training with Kunal, but it taught us that we should persevere and never lose hope.