Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Big update for central employees on DA hike, government likely to give...

Unstoppable moves: Groom's viral wedding dance sweeps social media, watch

Nitin Desai’s daughter talks about late art director's debts, says 'my father had no intention to cheat anyone’

India's most expensive spice sells for Rs 3 lakh per kg; reason behind rising prices of Kashmir’s ‘Red Gold’

Viral chat: Boss receives drunk text from employee, wins hearts for all the right reasons

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

7th Pay Commission: Big update for central employees on DA hike, government likely to give...

Unstoppable moves: Groom's viral wedding dance sweeps social media, watch

Zoya Akhtar unveils motion posters of The Archies cast

Why all Crocs have only 13 holes?

8 most populated countries in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Nitin Desai’s daughter talks about late art director's debts, says 'my father had no intention to cheat anyone’

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

This actress once used to eat only one meal in a day, now her net worth is Rs 100 crore, who is she?

HomeExplainer

Explainer

India's most expensive spice sells for Rs 3 lakh per kg; reason behind rising prices of Kashmir’s ‘Red Gold’

Saffron or kesar is deemed the most expensive spice cultivated and sold in India, and the prices of the luxury commodity continue to rise at an exponential rate.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the most crucial parts of the heritage and culture of Kashmir is saffron cultivation, which has been bringing steady growth to the economy of the union territory. However, saffron prices continue to rise, reaching a new high recently after a 64 percent price hike.

Kashmiri saffron (kesar) has now become the most expensive spice to be cultivated and sold in India, with the price of the spice being hiked by over 63 percent over the past year, ever since it had been given the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

After years of decline in the saffron industry in Kashmir, mostly due to the unrest in the region and lack of proper distribution across the country, the red gold of the valley is now seeing an upward spike when it comes to price and revenue.

Ever since Kashmiri Kesar has been awarded the GI tag, the prices of the spice have skyrocketed. As of 2023, 10 gm of Kashmiri saffron sells for over Rs 3200, making the price of 1 kg over Rs 3 lakh, making it more expensive than silver in India.

Apart from the GI tag making saffron more expensive, another reason for the rise of the prices of the red gold of Kashmir is the extremely rigorous cultivation process. There are only 3-4 saffron strands in each of its purple flowers. Over 1.5 lakh flowers are required to produce just 1 kg of saffron.

It must be noted that the purple saffron flowers only bloom for six weeks in the entire year, and due to changing climate and unpredictable weather conditions, growing and cultivating saffron has become even more expensive.

Kashmiri saffron is the only saffron in the world that has been given a GI tag, making it the most exclusive spice in the world, imported by Canada, the United Kingdom, and parts of the Middle East.

READ | Tomato price hike: Major relief for Delhi-NCR, tomato rates dropped to Rs 80 amid vegetable inflation

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: How Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated mob to ‘kill more Sikhs’, burn gurudwara

Highest grossing R-rated film ever earned $1 billion; it's not Fifty Shades of Grey, Deadpool, It, Matrix, Oppenheimer

Easily transfer WhatsApp chat history on Android and iOS using QR code method, here's how

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, MP and other states for next 5 days, check rain forecast

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE