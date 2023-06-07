How was Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ named? Meaning, impact on Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka revealed

Cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" over the east-central and adjacent southeast Arabian Sea is predicted to move almost northward and progressively increase into a severe cyclonic storm in the coming hours. Within the next 24 hours, it is anticipated to increase even further, becoming a very severe cyclonic storm over the same area.

How Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ got its name?

Bangladesh gave the cyclone the name 'Biparjoy'. Tropical cyclones are given alphabetical names by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) based on the names provided by member nations so that there is no confusion between other cyclones. Bangladesh offered the name Biparjoy, which means “Disaster” in Bengali.

In 2004, a system for identifying cyclones in the Indian Ocean region was adopted. The names, which are given in order whenever a cyclonic storm forms, were contributed by eight nations in the area: Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The names must not be offensive or contentious and should be simple to pronounce and remember. Additionally, they are chosen from a range of tongues so that speakers from various geographical areas can identify them.

How Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ will impact the weather in India?

At 2.30 am IST, the cyclonic storm was roughly 900 km west-southwest of Goa, 1020 km southwest of Mumbai, 1090 km south-southwest of Porbandar, and 1380 km south of Karachi. It had been nearly stationary for about three hours.

The Met Department stated on Monday that the cyclonic storm is anticipated to have a significant impact on the monsoon's approach towards the Kerala coast, which has already been delayed in Kerala. While the private forecasting firm Skymet Weather suggested that it might occur on June 8 or June 9, that too with a "meek and mild entry," the weather bureau has not yet provided a preliminary arrival date for the monsoon in Kerala.

Strong winds and heavy rains are predicted to hit India's west coast as a result of the cyclone. The states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are anticipated to see the heaviest rainfall. Power disruptions and property damage could be brought on by the severe winds. People in the impacted areas are urged to exercise caution and maintain their safety.

Depression over SE Arabian Sea intensified into Deep Depression at 1130 IST near latitude 11.9°N and longitude 66.0°E, about 930 km WSW of Goa, 1060 km SW of Mumbai. To move nearly northwards and intensify into a CS during next 6 hours.@WMO@moesgoi@ndmaindia@DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/DX9OHXVTfT — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 6, 2023

IMD predicted on Sunday that there would be modest rain in the western Himalayan region over the upcoming four to five days, providing a respite from the summer heat.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)", IMD informed in a statement.