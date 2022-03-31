DNA Explainer: What is Z plus security given to CM Arvind Kejriwal that was breached?

In a major security lapse, some protestors breached two barricades and reached outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Wednesday at around 1 pm, where they created ruckus and shouted slogans against him for his remarks on the recently released film, 'The Kashmir Files'.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia claimed that some anti-social elements vandalised the CCTV camera installed at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal. He added that miscreants also broke the security barrier outside the CM's house. Besides, the boom barrier at the entrance gate was also dismantled.

In a statement, Delhi Police said that around 150 to 200 protestors from BJP Yuva Morcha staged a dharna outside the Chief Minister's residence at Link road near IP College against the his remarks on the film, 'The Kashmir Files'. They were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door of the CM's house.

Police team immediately removed the protestors from the spot and detained around 70 persons. Legal action is being initiated, police informed. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is entitled to Z plus security cover with commandos of the Delhi Police at his disposal.

CM Arvind Kejriwal's Z plus security cover by Delhi Police comprises pilot, escort, close protection team and others in the form of 47 plain clothes security personnel and 16 uniform personnel from CRPF. Initially, Arvind Kejriwal had not take Z plus security saying it hinders his interaction with the people.

What is Z plus category security?

In India, security cover is offered to politicians and recognised personalities whose lives are at jeopardy owing to their work or popularity.

As per the assessment of dangers, the security category is decided. It is separated into five groups - X, Y, Z, Z+, SPG and assigned to a person.

These security covers are assigned to a person who are VIPs and VVIPs, athletes, entertainers and other high-profile or political figures.

Z plus is the highest level of protection. But topmost people, including current and previous prime ministers, receive additional SPG covering.

The Z plus security coverage offers a security cover of 55-person workforce, which includes 10 plus NSG commandos and police officers.

Each commando involved in the Z plus security coverage has received expert martial arts training along with unarmed combat training.

Z plus security is provided by the NSG commandos equipped with sophisticated guns, and modern communication gadgets.

VIPs in the country provided with Z plus security includes PM Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, among others.

Z plus category security cover at home

The Z plus security system consists of two Protective Service Officers (PSOs), simultaneously providing security cover to the VVIP.

Security personnel is deployed at each entry into the house. There is a a watcher, a screening staff and two vehicles in front and back.

In this category of security cover given to a personality, one vehicle is used as a pilot, while the other is used as a scoot.

Both the vehicles provided for security are usually Gypsies of Delhi Police or sometimes Ambassador or Innova vehicles.

How security was breached at Kejriwal's house?

Around two dozen men walked up to the gates of Chief Minister's house, knocking down a security barrier in the process.

Protestors breached two barricades and reached Arvind Kejriwal's house where they created ruckus, shouted slogans.

A lone security officer outside the gate tried to get them to leave but backs off when it becomes clear he is outnumbered.

The protestors were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint at the door of the Chief Minister's house.

Protestors vandalised the CCTV camera installed at the residence. The boom barrier at the entrance gate was also dismantled.