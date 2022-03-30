The Kashmir Files row: AAP claims vandalisation as BJP protests outside Kejriwal's residence

The members of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha on Wednesday staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s recent remarks in the Assembly on ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie. The Aam Aadmi Party, however, alleged that the protesters attacked the Chief Minister’s house.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal`s HOUSE ATTACKED BY BJP! SECURITY BARRIERS BROKEN, CCTVs CAMERAS BROKEN, GATE VANDALISED, WITH FULL SUPPORT FROM BJP`S DELHI POLICE. All for demanding Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits?," the party tweeted from its official handle.

Confirming about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said that around 11.30 a.m. onwards a protest was started by around 150-200 protesters of the BJP Yuva Morcha outside the chief minister’s residence. "Around 1 p.m., some of the protesters breached two barricades and reached outside the CM House where they created ruckus, shouted slogans, etc. They were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door. In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm was also found vandalised as also a CCTV camera," Kalsi said.

The senior police official further informed that the police team immediately removed them from the spot and detained around 70 persons. "Legal action is being initiated," he added. Notably, the protest was led by BJP Yuva Morcha’s national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and its national president Tejasvi Surya.

