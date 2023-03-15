DNA Explainer: What is Pakistan’s Toshakhana case? Know expensive state gifts retained by Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

In a major setback for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the police in Lahore surrounded his official residence in order to arrest him, only to get massive backlash from PTI supporters in the state, who pelted stones and incited violent protests across the country.

Imran Khan once again ended up the evading arrest, claiming that the current Shehbaz Sharif-led government might kill him once he is taken into custody. Khan was not arrested on Tuesday, despite the non-bailable warrant issued against him.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has a total of 37 cases filed against him, including the Toshakhana gifts case, as well as terrorism and anti-national charges. Here is all you need to know about the Pakistan Toshakhana case.

What is the Toshakhana case in Pakistan?

Imran Khan is currently facing arrest in the Toshakhana case, which involves selling expensive gifts from the official state repository. Khan has been accused of retaining gifts from the Toshakhana, which is the treasury where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept.

As per the details of the Toshakhana case, Imran Khan has been accused of selling gifts worth USD 36 million, which included three expensive watches gifted to him. He allegedly never submitted these gifts to the Toshakhana, which violates the rules as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

According to media reports, some of the gifts retained by Imran Khan from the Toshakhana contained three expensive watches – one was Graff and the other was Rolex – as well as jewelry such as a diamond ring and a pair of gold earrings.

Imran Khan is also facing several other cases, ranging from terrorism charges and delivering speeches inciting violence. After the police surrounded his house, Imran Khan also released a video message for his supporters, claiming that he might get killed if he is arrested.

The former Pakistan PM evaded arrest for the second time on Wednesday, with many parts of the country such as Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, leading to extreme disturbance in Pakistan.

