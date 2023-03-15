Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Pakistan: Imran Khan evades arrest again, Lahore High Court suspends police operations till Thursday

The police forces that had been massing outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park home for the last two days in an attempt to apprehend the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have begun pulling back.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Pakistan: Imran Khan evades arrest again, Lahore High Court suspends police operations till Thursday
Imran Khan

In a temporary relief for Imran Khan, a Pakistani court Wednesday ordered the police to stop till Thursday its operation outside the former prime minister's residence here to arrest him in a corruption case after a scuffle between the security personnel and his supporters.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Tuesday challenged the police operation in the Lahore High Court, requesting it to direct the government to end it.

On Wednesday, the police halted the operation after the Lahore High Court (LHC) summoned the Punjab inspector-general, chief secretary and Islamabad police (operations) head on the petition filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry seeking order for the government to stop the police operation at the Zaman Park residence of Khan.

"IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appeared before the court and told it that police had to launch the operation as Islamabad police had brought an arrest warrant of Imran Khan in Toshakhana gifts case. We had to implement this order under law. He said some 59 policemen have been injured during the clashes with the PTI workers," a court official told PTI.

"The PTI advocate told the court that the sessions court Islamabad had issued the order to ensure the presence of Khan in the court on March 18 in the Toshakhana gifts case... Why police operation was launched to arrest him four days before, requesting it intervene to save human lives," the official said.

LHC's Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh asked the PTI counsel whether the Islamabad High Court is hearing the PTI plea to cancel the arrest warrants of Khan in the Toshakhana case.

"The counsel informed that the IHC is hearing Khan's petition. On this Justice Sheikh said let the IHC decide the matter and meanwhile the government stop the police operation forthwith," the official said.

Meanwhile, a large number of lawyers also converged on the Mall Road to protest against the police operation.

In a separate development, Islamabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition filed by Khan to suspend arrest warrants against him in the Toshakhana case.

The district and sessions court in Islamabad on February 28 issued non-bailable arrest orders against Khan in the Toshakhana case about the concealment of the proceeds from the sale of state gifts.

Also, READ: What next for Imran Khan? Claims of assassination, violent protests leave Pakistan upside down

The Islamabad High Court heard the petition by Khan against arrest orders. He also submitted an affidavit through his counsel that he would appear before the court at the next hearing on March 18.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
From high-quality images to calling shortcut feature: Know WhatsApp’s 5 latest features that are coming soon
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 634 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.