DNA Explainer: What is happening in PT Usha’s athletics academy? Know why legendary track star fears for safety

Indian track athlete PT Usha (File photo)

Legendary Indian athlete and track star PT Usha, who is currently serving as the president of the Indian Olympic Association, broke down in front of the media on February 4, alleging that her athletics academy is under threat.

Urging Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to help put an end to the threats being faced by her academy, PT Usha talked about how the Usha School of Athletics in Balussery, Kerala, has fallen prey to hooliganism and encroachment.

PT Usha, who got emotional while addressing a press conference, revealed that her athletics school has fallen prey to hooliganism and encroachment, which is not threatening the safety of a lot of female athletes receiving training in the academy.

What is happening in PT Usha’s athletics academy?

The Usha School of Athletics is a famed academy that offers training to thousands of athletes from across the country. The academy was established in 2002 with the hopes of generating more Olympic medal winners in India.

Now, PT Usha has alleged that hooliganism and encroachment have become a regular part of her academy, and have increased ever since she became a Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha in 2022.

Expressing her concern over the safety of female athletes in her academy, PT Usha told the press that they have been attempting to build a fence around the athletics school for years but have not been able to secure the funds to do so.

Usha claimed during the press conference that several people barged inside the academy and forcefully began construction work. They were later removed from the premises after a formal complaint was filed against them.

The track star said, “Some people barged into the compound of Usha School of Athletics and began construction work. When management confronted them, they misbehaved. They claimed that they had permission from Panangad panchayat, we complained to the police, and work was stopped.”

As per media reports, PT Usha further added, “People including drug addicts, couples barge into the compound at night, and few dump waste into the drainage. We are being targeted continuously. We need to make sure of the safety of our girls. We request Kerala CM interfere and resolve this issue.”

PT Usha’s request from the Kerala government

During the press conference, athlete PT Usha broke down and urged the Kerala government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene and take stock of the situation.

The athlete said that the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) had given the land for the academy on a lease, and she is trying to gather all the stakeholders to find a permanent fix for this problem. She further requested the CM to make sure that this issue is resolved for the safety of her athletes.

PT Usha, who won India the gold medal in Asian Games, missed out on a medal in the Olympic Games years ago just by a small margin. Usha’s athletic academy has also churned out multiple Olympians including Tintu Luka and Jisna Mathew.

