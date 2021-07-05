Headlines

Congress president Kharge forms new CWC, includes Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot in new team

Viral video: Specially-abled boy makes incredible portrait of Elvish Yadav, internet is super impressed

Lionel Messi becomes most decorated footballer of all time after guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory

'So lucky to have you': Disha Patani's rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Ilic gets her face inked on arm, actress reacts

Meet man who leads Rs 68,451 crore company, earlier owned by Vijay Mallya

Happy birthday Randeep Hooda: His craziest physical transformations on screen

Richest Parsis in India with net worth

5 yoga asanas to relieve constipation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Ameesha Patel reveals she turned down Salman Khan's Tere Naam, SRK's Chalte Chalte, Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai due to...

Bank to auction Sunny Deol's luxurious villa in Mumbai to recover Rs 56 crore loan

DNA Explainer: Who is a grievance officer and why the likes of Facebook, Twitter are required to appoint one?

As the saga around the new IT rules continues, the appointments of grievance officers by social media platforms has created significant buzz.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2021, 02:39 PM IST

The Indian government recently brought into effect new rules aimed at preventing social media abuse and misuse of digital platforms. A highlight of the new IT rules for intermediaries is a robust grievance redressal mechanism.

Apart from a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer, the rules mandate all significant social media intermediaries (over 50 lakh users) to appoint a resident grievance officer. This executive is responsible to acknowledge and resolve grievances within a stipulated time-period.

Role of grievance officers at social media intermediaries, as per new IT Rules

The name and contact details of the grievance officer need to be prominently published on the social media platform’s website. A mechanism by which a user may file a complaint is also required to be mentioned.

This executive will be required to acknowledge all complaints within 24 hours and resolve the issues within 15 days from the date when the complaint was received. Furthermore, the grievance officer will be required to receive and acknowledge any order, notice or direction issued by the Appropriate Government, any competent authority or a court of competent jurisdiction.

The grievance officer should be based in India and an employee of the company. The officer should be a member of a self-regulating body to be formed by intermediaries. This body will oversee and ensure the alignment and adherence to the Code of Ethics by the publisher.

The grievance officer will be the point of contact to receive any grievance relating to Code of Ethics.

Confirmed and unconfirmed appointments

Facebook has appointed Spoorthi Priya as its grievance officer and listed the FBOGIndia@fb.com as the email id to reach out to in case of grievance. Instagram lists the same name and contact details as Facebook.

WhatsApp has appointed Paresh B Lal as its grievance officer with the email id grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com. LinkedIn lists Tanya Mampilly as its grievance officer for India.

Twitter’s first appointment as Interim Resident Grievance Officer was Dharmendra Chatur but he quit from the post within weeks. Currently, the website displays Twitter’s global legal policy director Jeremy Kessel as its grievance officer for India. But with the rules stipulating the executive to be a resident in India, the company has stated that it will announce a new name for the Interim Resident Grievance Officer post soon.

Camera in one hand, groove in other: Photographer steals the show at wedding with epic dance, watch

Manipur violence: 'Restoration of normalcy, peace paramount in state', says CM Biren Singh

'When you are captaining...': Jasprit Bumrah opens up after spectacular comeback in 1st T20I vs Ireland

Bomb blast in Pakistan's North Waziristan kills 11

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani crosses Rs 300 crore at box office, Karan Johar expresses gratitude

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

