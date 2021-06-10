DNA Explainer: Know all about 'Ring of Fire' which happens during Solar Eclipse

People residing in the Northern Hemisphere will witness a celestial phenomenon today (June 9) when the Annular Solar Eclipse will occur. It will be a vision to behold when a thin silver ring will shine around the sun's disc. The best of the action will be in the Arctic, however, people in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh too can have celestial showtime to some extent.

As per NASA, parts of the eastern United States, northern Alaska, Canada, and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and northern Africa will be able to see a partial solar eclipse on June 10. The annual solar eclipse will start around 1.42 PM (IST) and will last until 6:41 pm (IST).

In India, the Solar Eclipse will be visible only to people in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. It is scheduled to begin here at 1:42 pm and will end at 6:41 pm. The peak time will come around 4:16 pm, when both the Sun and Moon will conjunct exactly at 25 degrees in the Taurus sign.

What is 'Ring of Fire'?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the sun and the moon are exactly in line, but the apparent size of the moon’s shadow is smaller than that of the visible disc of the sun. The covered sun, therefore, appears as a ‘Ring of Fire’, with its rays appearing spread out from the outline of the moon.

The point to be noted is that not every eclipse can be total. The Moon's orbit around the Earth is not perfectly round and its distance from the planet varies from about 356,500 km to 406,700 km. This difference makes the Moon's apparent size in the sky fluctuate by about 13 per cent.

If the Moon happens to eclipse the Sun on the near side of its orbit, it totally blocks out the star and this results in a total eclipse. However, if the Moon eclipses the Sun on the far side of its orbit, as today, the satellite will not completely obscure the star's disc - and a "ring of fire" or annulus of sunlight is seen.

How to watch Solar Eclipse online today:

You can watch the live stream of the event online at Timeanddate.com. NASA will live stream the eclipse on nasa. gov/live. On YouTube, it can be viewed courtesy of Luc Bolard of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Sudbury Centre.