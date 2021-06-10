Solar Eclipse 2021 TODAY: Date, time, live stream link to view 'Surya Grahan', Ring of Fire and other details

The first Solar Eclipse of the year 2021 will occur on Thursday (June 10). NASA in a map has revealed the parts of the world the solar eclipse will be visible from. According to the US space research agency, the Solar Eclipse will be visible to people across the northern hemisphere. However, not all people in India except those in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh will be able to witness it.

The cosmic phenomenon occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are in the same line and the Moon passes between the Earth and Sun, blocking the view of the Sun, but not entirely as the moon revolves around the Sun in an elliptical orbit. This covering by the moon renders a ‘ring of fire’ image to the Sun.

Solar Eclipse June 2021: Date, Time, and Location

NASA in a map has revealed the parts of the world the solar eclipse will be visible from. In India, it will be visible in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. People from rest of the part of the country can watch the event online.

Director of MP Birla Planetarium told PTI that the event will occur few minutes before sunset in Arunachal Pradesh, “the sighting will have a minuscule fraction of the Sun covered by the Moon, that is also very low on the horizon, lasting at the most 3-4 minutes depending upon the position, Duari said.

In India, the Solar Eclipse will be visible only to people in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. It is scheduled to begin here at 1:42 pm and will end at 6:41 pm. The peak time will come around 4:16pm, when both the Sun and Moon will conjunct exactly at 25 degrees in Taurus sign.

As per NASA, parts of the eastern United States, northern Alaska, Canada, and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and northern Africa will be able to see a partial solar eclipse on June 10. The annual solar eclipse will start around 1.42 PM (IST) and will last until 6:41 pm (IST).

You can watch the live stream of the event online at Timeanddate.com. NASA will live stream the eclipse on nasa. gov/live. On YouTube, it can be viewed courtesy of Luc Bolard of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Sudbury Centre.