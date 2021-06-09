Solar Eclipse 2021: THESE places in India will witness 'Surya Grahan' on June 10 - know how to watch online

This year’s Solar Eclipse is going to occur on June 10, however, it will not be visible from all the parts of India, except the region of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The cosmic phenomenon occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are in the same line and the Moon passes between the Earth and Sun, blocking the view of the Sun, but not entirely as the moon revolves around the Sun in an elliptical orbit. This covering by the moon renders a ‘ring of fire’ image to the Sun.

Solar Eclipse June 2021: Date, Time, and Location

NASA in a map has revealed the parts of the world the solar eclipse will be visible from. In India, it will be visible in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. People from rest of the part of the country can watch the event online.

Director of MP Birla Planetarium told PTI that the event will occur few minutes before sunset in Arunachal Pradesh, “the sighting will have a minuscule fraction of the Sun covered by the Moon, that is also very low on the horizon, lasting at the most 3-4 minutes depending upon the position, Duari said.

The region of Ladakh will witness it but only from the region of higher altitudes, around 6:15 pm during sunset, the last phases of the event can be seen around 6 pm.

As per NASA, parts of the eastern United States, northern Alaska, Canada, and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and northern Africa will be able to see a partial solar eclipse on June 10. The annual solar eclipse will start around 1.42 PM (IST) and will last until 6:41 pm (IST).

You can watch the live stream of the event online at Timeanddate.com.