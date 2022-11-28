DNA Opinion: Infinite lockdown in China, be thankful you don't live there

Protesters were seen holding up blank sheets of paper at rallies, symbolizing their protest against Chinese censorship.

People in China usually do not oppose the dictatorial orders of their government. But now the time has come that people are coming out on the streets. This is happening for the first time during the tenure of President Xi Jinping.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. Blank sheets of paper have become a symbol of protest in China where thousands including university students in the major cities of Beijing are dissenting against stringent Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The constraints of lockdown have not yet been loosened in China, which is said to be the origin of the Covid virus. The lockdown process is mentally stressful. Lockdown has been a major factor in the collapse of the economies of many nations. People lost their livelihoods during the Covid lockdown in every country, including India; businesses stopped operating; education levels declined; and the general public experienced a severe despair.

Most countries lifted the lockdown in order to save their nation, but China made no concessions.

How it started?

If there hadn't been a fire in a multi-story building in the city of Urumqi, everything would have continued in this manner. In this tragedy, 10 people died, and witnesses felt that the rescue team took too long to adhere to the Covid protocol even when they were providing relief. Long-standing resentment with the lockdown in China has gotten worse as a result of the fire event.

People first protested against this fire incident and gradually the protest became anti-administration, then lockdown and then anti-government.

Thousands of people began to swarm the streets, and the first candle march—which in turn sparked a massive movement took place. The Chinese government is doing all in its power to put an end to this protest. While the videos going viral on social media are being edited, there is talk of refusing to award degrees to protesting students in colleges and universities.

The people of #Wuhan also mobilized, gathered in Hanzheng Street to protest, and fought with the police.#China https://t.co/SRA3xvlBUJ November 27, 2022

However, this does not lower the adversaries' confidence, but rather raises it. Talking about the shooting of democracy supporters in China's Tiananmen Square in 1989 is taboo in China but people are now talking about it.

Why are people protesting in China?

The current protests in China are not solely related to the lockdown. This is an indication of the Chinese people's democratic aspirations. People are dissatisfied with China's one-party regime. Xi Jinping will remain the President as long as he live. People do not have the option of choosing better leadership in such a situation.

Individuals must now get tested even before leaving the house according to the Jinping government's abrupt implementation of the Zero Covid policy. Since the lockdown, there has been a scarcity of skilled people in China, and the country's unemployment rate has risen from 3.9 in 2017 to 5.00.

The people of China are seeing other countries of the world. Their freedom is visible and they want to implement this freedom in themselves. The fire that started in a building is now spreading on the streets of China. The government and the administration are taking out the protestors overnight. Social media is being censored and no news is coming out in the public.

NOW - People tear down barricades in #Wuhan. Anti-lockdown protests are spreading to more and more cities in China.pic.twitter.com/BpIfRCZ07Q November 27, 2022

People who are imprisoned in their homes are simply yelling. Be thankful that you are not in China at this time.

DNA Explainer: What are rigorous zero-Covid norms of China? Know why it has triggered a protest