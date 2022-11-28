China: Angry protestors challenge Xi Jinping’s leadership after zero-Covid norms lead to deadly fire in Xinjiang

Chinese nationals protest zero-Covid norms (Photo - Twitter)

People in China are challenging the leadership and reign of President Xi Jinping as they lash out against the zero Covid-19 norms imposed in the country, and how they hampered the rescue operations when a deadly fire broke out in the Xinjiang region.

Visuals showed hundreds of people taking to the streets and shouting slogans against the Xi administration, openly flouting Covid-19 norms imposed in the country in the midst of the spike in cases once again.

The public anger against the zero Covid policy in China has been taking over for several weeks now, with people being pushed over the edge after the massive fire in Xinjiang. The administration, however, said that the rescue operations were conducted smoothly, and Covid norms did not interfere.

As per AFP reports, at least 400 people gathered on the banks of a river in the capital Beijing for several hours on Sunday, with some shouting: "We are all Xinjiang people! Go, Chinese people!" The crowd sang the national anthem while on the other side of the river bank, a line of police cars was seen.

Meanwhile, in Shanghai, the police were seen clashing with the protestors as the authorities tried to move people away from the demonstration. Hundreds of people who were part of the crowd were heard chanting "Xi Jinping, step down! CCP, step down!"

Officers told protestors to leave the site and AFP reported that multiple people from the demonstrations were being arrested on the spot. A foreigner told the media house, “The police appeared to be looking for individuals suspected of leading the protests.”

In the city of Wuhan, where coronavirus had first emerged in the world, several live streams of protestors and angry demonstrations were blocked instantly. Protestors were also seen waving blank sheets of paper as the symbolism of censorship in China.

Not only this but the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has also become a platform of protests by Chinese nationals as scenes of maskless fans provoked outrage on social media.

READ | Monkey Feast Festival: This city prepares a grand feast, hundreds of monkeys come to dine