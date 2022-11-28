DNA Explainer: What are rigorous zero-Covid norms of China? Know why it has triggered a protest

People in China protest against zero-Covid norms (Photo - Reuters)

Angry locals in China have taken to the streets, protesting against the zero-Covid norms imposed by the Xi Jinping administration in the country in view of the massive hoard of cases still being reported in several parts of the country.

The first Covid-19 cases in the world were detected three years ago in China, and the country has been criticized for handling the coronavirus pandemic by the locals as well as the global community in the past, due to the rigourous rules which reportedly violate several human rights.

Recently, hundreds of people in China have taken to the streets due to the strict zero-Covid norms imposed in the country, and how it has caused major problems, even loss of life in some areas. The authorities, however, have denied these claims.

What are Zero-Covid norms in China?

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has gone up and down over the last three years, with the government imposing zero-Covid norms in several parts of the country. Some of the norms include the complete sealing of high-risk areas, blocking borders, and limited hospital visits.

Many locals said that due to their localities being completely shut off, they were not allowed to buy groceries and essentials, and were forced to ration their food. Many people also complained of suffering starvation during the zero-Covid norms.

The most common norms imposed strictly in China were contact tracing, mass testing, border quarantine, lockdowns, and mitigation software to stop community transfer. Further, local reports also suggested that hospitals were not taking patients if they did not have a Covid-19 negative report, not older than 24 hours.

Why are people protesting in China?

The protests against the zero-Covid norms were triggered in China after a deadly fire broke out in Xinjiang city of the country, and rescue operations were reportedly delayed due to the strict Covid restrictions imposed in the area.

The residents of the building were reportedly locked inside due to the Covid norms and were not able to vacate the premises timely. Due to the delay in the rescue operations, 10 people died in the apartment fire, including three children.

Soon after, people took to the streets in China, challenging the Xi Jinping government and demanding for the Zero-Covid norms in the country to be lifted since it is a major violation of human rights.

