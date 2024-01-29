DNA Explainer: How soup attack on Mona Lisa painting linked to farmers' protest in France

On Sunday, January 28, two protestors, inspired by ongoing farmer-led protests in other parts of the nation, targeted the famous Mona Lisa painting in Paris.

On Sunday, January 28, two French activists threw soup at the "Mona Lisa" painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris. This came amid continuing farmer-led protests in other parts of the nation. CNN reports that an environmental group called Riposte Alimentaire took credit for the incident on X (formerly Twitter). The group said that two people who were part of their campaign were the ones who sprayed soup on the well-known painting Mona Lisa. Every year, millions of people flock to see the little portrait by Leonardo da Vinci, which is a masterwork that is slightly larger than 2.5 feet tall and less than 2 feet wide. The Mona Lisa has been the target of theft and vandalism in the past despite its notoriety.

According to a report in The Guardian, RA is a part of the "A22 umbrella movement of protest groups in 12 countries," which also includes other activist groups like Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion. The two women were spotted wearing shirts with the words "Riposte Alimentaire" written on them. The soup-throwing event marked the "beginning of a campaign of civil resistance with the clear demand... of the social security of sustainable food," according to a statement given to AFP.

Climate activists demanding sustainable food and opposing oil dependency threw soup at the Mona Lisa as a form of protest. Farmers in France are demanding higher pay, less bureaucracy, and greater protection from imports. In numerous areas, they have sprayed manure and blocked roads. Though many farmers are having difficulties, France is the EU's top producer of agricultural goods.

Over the years, numerous attempts at vandalism have been made against the Mona Lisa. A woman threw a ceramic cup at the painting in 2009; the artwork was unharmed, but the cup was damaged. A visitor in 2022 smeared frosting on the glass that surrounded the masterpiece of the Renaissance.