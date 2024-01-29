DNA Explainer: How soup attack on Mona Lisa painting linked to farmers' protest in France

Twitter
Headlines

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bihar Politics: Saamana editorial slams CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA fold

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Meet brothers who began business with Rs 5000 after schooling; now own Rs 12000 crore company, became India's richest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui poses with 'bade bhai' Salman Khan after winning Bigg Boss 17, says 'trophy Dongri aa hi gayi'

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bowlers to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar most times in Tests

7 Yoga poses to reduce double chin

Top 10 bowling figures on Test debut in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Subhash Ghai reveals this actor was ready to go bald for Khal Nayak before he finalised Sanjay Dutt

Chinmayi Sripaada slams Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for his 'inhumane behaviour' for thrashing his student: 'If only...'

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: How soup attack on Mona Lisa painting linked to farmers' protest in France

On Sunday, January 28, two protestors, inspired by ongoing farmer-led protests in other parts of the nation, targeted the famous Mona Lisa painting in Paris.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Sunday, January 28, two French activists threw soup at the "Mona Lisa" painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris. This came amid continuing farmer-led protests in other parts of the nation. CNN reports that an environmental group called Riposte Alimentaire took credit for the incident on X (formerly Twitter). The group said that two people who were part of their campaign were the ones who sprayed soup on the well-known painting Mona Lisa. Every year, millions of people flock to see the little portrait by Leonardo da Vinci, which is a masterwork that is slightly larger than 2.5 feet tall and less than 2 feet wide. The Mona Lisa has been the target of theft and vandalism in the past despite its notoriety.

According to a report in The Guardian, RA is a part of the "A22 umbrella movement of protest groups in 12 countries," which also includes other activist groups like Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion. The two women were spotted wearing shirts with the words "Riposte Alimentaire" written on them. The soup-throwing event marked the "beginning of a campaign of civil resistance with the clear demand... of the social security of sustainable food," according to a statement given to AFP.

Climate activists demanding sustainable food and opposing oil dependency threw soup at the Mona Lisa as a form of protest. Farmers in France are demanding higher pay, less bureaucracy, and greater protection from imports. In numerous areas, they have sprayed manure and blocked roads. Though many farmers are having difficulties, France is the EU's top producer of agricultural goods.

Over the years, numerous attempts at vandalism have been made against the Mona Lisa. A woman threw a ceramic cup at the painting in 2009; the artwork was unharmed, but the cup was damaged. A visitor in 2022 smeared frosting on the glass that surrounded the masterpiece of the Renaissance.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Son of '12th Fail' director continues unstoppable run in Ranji Trophy, hits fourth consecutive century

Arun Mashettey becomes first finalist to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 finale, says didn't expect to last over 4 weeks

Rohan Bopanna scripts history, becomes 2nd Indian to win Australian Open men's double title

Sakat Chauth 2024: Know date, chaturthi tithi, rituals and more

INS Vishakhapatnam responds to distress call from merchant ship in Gulf of Aden

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE