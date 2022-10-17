DNA Explainer: As Ghaziabad bans Pitbulls and Rottweiler, know why these dog breeds are considered dangerous

Representational image

As the number of attacks by aggressive dog breeds is growing across the nation, the Uttar Pradesh authorities have decided to ban certain dog breeds in the city of Ghaziabad. A total of three breeds have been banned in Ghaziabad over deadly and gruesome dog attacks.

The three dog breeds which have been banned in Ghaziabad are Pitbulls, Rottweilers and Dogo Argentino. These three breeds are considered to be very aggressive and dangerous, amid reports that certain dogs of these breeds have mauled people to death.

The civic body issued a host of other guidelines on Saturday for pet owners according to which they will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, and no family can keep more than one pet dog.

BJP leader and GMC councillor Sanjay Singh told PTI on Sunday, “The three breeds -- Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino -- are ferocious (khoonkhar), and no permission will be granted to keep these dogs. No licence will be issued. If somebody buys one of these, he/she will be responsible. All these three breeds have been banned in Ghaziabad.”

Why Pitbulls, Rottweilers and Dogo Argentino are considered dangerous breeds?

The main reason behind these three dog breeds - Pitbulls, Rottweilers and Dogo Argentino – being considered dangerous is their sheer strength and the frequency of the attacks initiated by them, which have claimed the lives of multiple people in the past few months.

According to studies, dogs like Pitbulls and Rottweilers have been “bred differently” to make them more aggressive in fights. The dogs are reportedly bred with the intention of making them more dangerous and giving them more muscle strength.

Some experts have said that these breeds have a strong perception of danger and can immediately go into attack mode. Many believe that due to the extreme breeding conditions of these dogs, their mental state is disturbed and in turn, they become more aggressive.

Earlier, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Panchkula Municipal Corporation banned the pitbull and rottweiler breeds of dogs as pets within the city limits. Now, the Uttar Pradesh administration has also set a new rule for dog owners in Ghaziabad.

