DNA Explainer: After Supertech Twin Towers, why is Gurugram Chintels Paradiso’s ‘killer’ tower being demolished?

Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram (File photo)

After the massive scale demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida earlier this year, a housing society in Gurugram is set to face a similar fate. The Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram came under the scanner earlier, and one of the towers in the area is set to be demolished.

The Gurugram authorities have decided that Tower D in the Chintels Paradiso apartment complex will be demolished soon, similar to the way that the Noida Twin Towers were demolished. The city's administration is in touch with the Noida administration regarding the same.

It is expected that the Tower D of Chintels Paradiso will be demolished using similar explosives and techniques involved in the felling of the massive twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Know why the Gurugram building is being demolished.

Why is the Chintels Paradiso building being demolished?

Tower D of Chintels Paradiso apartment in Gurgaon has been dubbed the “killer” tower after a portion of the building collapsed. The collapse of the sixth-floor roof of the building killed two people, while several others were left injured.

After the deadly incident on February 10, 2022, a team of experts from IIT Delhi was sent to investigate the building. It was concluded that the Tower D of Chintels Paradiso has an unstable structure, due to the substandard material used to construct the building.

The Chintels Paradiso society is situated in Sector 109 of Gurugram, Haryana. The collapse of the 5th and the 6th-floor roof had left over 10 families stuck in the debris and were rescued by the NDRF. The tower consists of a total of 50 flats.

After reaching an agreement with the residents of the buildings and the apartment complex, it was decided that Tower D will be demolished in a similar style to the Noida Twin Towers demolition.

Earlier, Chintels Paradiso authorities had said in a statement, “Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by the contractor in an apartment led to this incident. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support. We extend our heartfelt condolence to the affected families.”

Earlier this year, the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida were demolished in a massive demonstration, which took months of planning and hundreds of kilos of explosives. The details of the Chintels Paradiso demolition are expected to be out soon.

