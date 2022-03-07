DNA Explainer: 5 conditions to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine

The war between Russia and Ukraine is on and has now reached Day 12 when Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24. But the biggest question that arises is that how will this war come to an end. Already two rounds of talks between the two countries have ended in a deadlock and the third round is starting.

But it does not seem that Russia is going to exit from the war too easily. Putin has no intention of stopping with Ukraine. Everytime the Russian President has been creating a false situation to justify his invasions in other countries. He began by falsely accusing Georgia of aggression to justify his August 2008 invasion of the country.

Putin backed Ukraine's Donbas separatists, who he helped generate, and then annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014. This time too it played the same tactics, accusing Ukraine of being a 'puppet' regime to the United States. Before invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

Read | DNA Explainer: How long the Russian invasion in Ukraine will last given these 5 situations

In what conditions the war will stop?

1. Ukrainian resistance supported by the United States and NATO military arms and equipment will not be enough to stop Putin. Untill the US and NATO reverse their policy of 'no direct military support', Ukraine may badly lose the battle. West will not take the risk of a wider war

This reality is tragic for the people of Ukraine, a moral blow to what the West stands for, an insult to the political and military leaders who worked so hard to establish the order from which they and their allies have benefited so long. This means the war can end with Ukraine's defeat.

2. Russia has collated a four-point formula to push out NATO, the western military alliance, out of most of the territories that were once a part of the former Soviet Union. Russia's demands from the West include legally binding assurance from the NATO members of no further expansion in the eastern belt of the Europe that puts Russian borders in jeopardy.

This is one of the conditions put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.

3. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to continue dialogue with Ukraine if it fulfills all 'known Russian requirements'. Putin wants Ukrainian military to surrender before the Russian forces. This means it wants to topple the democratically elected Volodymyr Zelenskyy government in Ukraine and establish its own puppet government by removing the President.

In such a situation it will take out some of its military from Ukraine and the war will stop.

4. Moscow sought that NATO must, first, abandon the 'Bucharest formula' that the alliance had adopted in 2008 Bucharest Summit. The Bucharest formula envisions including Ukraine and Georgia in the US-led military bloc.

"Western countries should refrain from establishing military facilities on the territory of former USSR states that are not members of the alliance, including the use of their infrastructure for conducting any military activity," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

5. If President Vladimir Putin is toppled from his position back home then there are chances of ending of the war between Russia and Ukraine. If the loss of lives of Russian soldiers fighting Ukraine continue it may result in not just damage the economy but may lead to Putin losing support.

There is probably also a danger of a revolution within, with Russia's military, political and wealthy turning against Putin. The West has made it clear that if Putin leaves and an ordinary leader takes his place, some of Russia's sanctions could be lifted and diplomatic relations could improve.