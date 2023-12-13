Headlines

Dhiraj Sahu I-T raid: What will happen to Rs 353 crore cash seized from Congress MP?

Around Rs 353 crore has been recovered in the Income Tax department's raids on premises in Jharkhand and Odisha, linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

The Income Tax raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's premises in Jharkhand and Odisha have led to the seizure of Rs 353 crore and approximately 3 kg of gold ornaments. The cash haul is the highest ever in a single operation by any probe agency in the country.

Out of this, a massive portion of this cash was seized from an Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited, linked to Sahu. The raids against the distillery were initiated on December 6 on tax evasion charges and "off-the-book" transactions.

Over 100 IT officials were present during the raids and more than 40 machines were deployed to count the seized cash.

Process of cash seizure

During the searches at business, official and residential premises, the tax officials investigated all the cash, financial documents, property papers, electronic devices, gold and other items. The cash was seized and counted in the presence of two independent witnesses and has now been sealed, and taken to a national bank.

The seized money is deposited into an account handled by the Income Tax department. In this case, Rs 351 crore has been deposited in Odisha’s State Bank of India in the IT Department’s account, also known as the Provision Deposit (PD) account.

Probe proceedings

The probe of such cases is taken up by the Investigation Unit of the IT Department, which scans all the details and books of accounts and files an assessment report in 60 days. Thereafter, the accused and suspects in the case are given a chance to justify their source of income.

If the accused agrees with the order, the case gets resolved at that stage, if not, then they can appeal against the order before the commissioner of income tax for appeals. If it is still not resolved, they can also file appeals with the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, the high courts and the Supreme Court.

The process lasts 18 months, during which the agency carefully investigates the evidence gathered during the probe and income proof given by the accused. It then decides how much of the recovered cash is illegal.

While the process is underway, the money seized continues to remain in the treasury’s account, and stays there until the end of the trial. 

Tax and penalty

If they get convicted, the money gets attached based on an attachment order, if they are proven innocent then the money is returned.

Thirty per cent is subtracted as tax from the illegal cash and 60 per cent as a penalty on the illegal cash. The accused also have to pay interest on the overall recovered money.

Once the complete process finishes, if the accused is liable to get some money from the recovered amount, the IT department pays the sum through a demand draft.

And if he still owes some amount to the IT department, then notice is sent to the accused to make the payment.

The money recovered by the I-T Department can also be parallely investigated by other law agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate.

 
