Yash ditches 'big names' for 'good script', teams up with National Award-winner Geethu Mohandas for Yash 19: Report

Geethu Mohandas-Yash

As south star Yash’s film KGF 2, which made a powerful impact at the box office and raised the bar for Indian Cinema marks one year, there have been speculations about the actor’s next film. Fans are hoping for a threequel and now, if reports are to be believed, Yash will be next seen in national award-winning director Geethu Mohandas.

Talking about Yash’s next film, a source told Pinkvilla, “Yash and Geethu Mohandas have been discussing a probable collaboration for the last one year. Yash was bowled over by the concept that Geethu came up to him with. When everyone was expecting Yash to collaborate with some of the biggest names from Indian Cinema, the Rocking Star is set to spring in a surprise by choosing a credible script with a respected name in Malayalam cinema.” The source also said that it is one of the most powerful scripts that the actor has come across.

The source also revealed that Yash followed his heart while taking the decision and said, “The expectations are sky high from Yash, however, he has followed his heart and is on the verge of signing a story that justifies the hype rather than chasing budgets and big names. The Geethu Mohandas film is expected to be announced within the next 30 days. It’s in the advanced stage of discussion at the moment and everything is expected to hopefully be locked in a fortnight.”

Geethu Mohandas aka Gayatri Das is an actress and filmmaker who made her directorial debut with a short film titled Kelkkunnundo Are you listening which premiered at the International film festival and also won 3 international awards for Best Short Fiction and National Award in India. Her first feature film Liar’s Dice which was released in 2014 won 2 National Awards in India.

Read Hombale Films drop hints about KGF Chapter 3's possible plot in new video, Yash fans convinced Rocky is returning