Watch: Alapparai theme song from Thala Ajith's Viswasam is out!

Music composer Imman released the theme track titled Alapparai from Thala Ajith's Viswasam a few hours back and the fans ensured that it trended in no time on all social media platforms. The film is still running decently at the box-office and is stacking up more records at the ticket windows.

After 25 days of run, the film directed by Siva has raked in nearly Rs 12.41 crore and has dethroned Superstar Rajinikanth's Kabali and Kaala to emerge as the sixth highest-grossing film of all-time in the city. The Sathya Jyothi Films production has already crept past the Rs 120 crore mark gross in Tamil Nadu and is inching towards the Rs 125 crore milestone. In worldwide theatrical sales, the film has hauled in a total of Rs 170 crore, making it the top-earning project of Ajith.

Check out the title track Alapparai right here:

Viswasam marked the fourth time association between director Siva and Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivegam. While Veeram and Vedalam emerged as super-hits, Vivegam turned out to be a damp squib at the box-office. Now, the entire team is on cloud nine that Viswasam hit the bull's eye as intended by everyone.

For the weekend ending February 3rd, Viswasam actually replaced Petta to take the third spot in the Chennai city top grossers list, which was dominated by new releases such as Simbu's Vandha Rajavaatha Varuven and GV Prakash's Sarvam Thaala Mayam.