BTS ARMY reacts to Jimin, V's warm-up session with chair before shooting 'Butter'- WATCH

South Korean band BTS has made the world fall for them with its charm. Girls are crushing over Bangtan boys Jimin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, and Jin these days. BTS fans call themselves their ARMY.

The BANGTANTV on YouTube dropped a BTS video of V and Jimin in which they can be seen working out with a chair. According to the description, in the video, V and Jimin can be seen having fun before shooting ‘Butter.’ The clip is going viral on social media. Also Read: BTS banned in India? Find out the truth here

WATCH:

BTS ARMY has been reacting to the video. One of them wrote, “Two soulmates who share a wonderful friendship May it be protected forever Jiminie Taetae.” Another person wrote, “Having no idea what they're talking about because it's their friendship language but still smiling of joy watching this.” The third person mentioned, “I love how Tae and jimin create funny moments out of such simple things and with "Friends" playing in the background, it was great!!.”

On Sunday, BTS members RM, Suga, and Jimin took to social media and went live. As soon as this news circulated, BTS ARMY went crazy and took to social media in order to express happiness. Some of their fans couldn’t believe that they were live on the Internet.

One of BTS fans mentioned, “Namjoon: Talks about how jimin and his body can't become prettier because he is already the prettiest And now Namjoon: Talks about how jin's shoulders are soo attractive This live is all about praising bodies..”

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group (V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.