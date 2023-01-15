Veera Simha Reddy box office collection day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna film sees growth, crosses Rs 50 crore

Veera Simha Reddy/File photo

Starring the Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna in a leading role, Veera Simha Reddy was released in the theatres worldwide on January 12. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers' banner.

After taking a bumper opening at the box office of over Rs 30 crore, the film saw a huge drop of around 74% in its collections on its second day with Rs 8.6 crore. On its third day, i.e. January 14, Saturday, the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer saw decent growth and crossed Rs 50 crore nett India collection with an earning of Rs 10.4 crore taking the three-day total to Rs 52.60 crore, as per the trade tacking website Sacnilk.com.

Veera Simha Reddy is facing stiff competition from Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, which was released in the cinemas on January 13. The Chiranjeevi-starrer is just inches behind the Gopichand Malineni directorial and has earned Rs 49.40 crore nett India collection in two days, as per the same trade portal. Coincidentally, both films are bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.



Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the Telugu actioner also stars Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra, and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles. The film, which took the highest opening ever for a Balakrishna film, sees its leading hero in a double role.

While the Pongal-Sankranti weekend saw Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy clashing in the Telugu film industry, the Tamil film industry also has two major releases hitting the theatres on January 11. Thalapathy Vijay's family entertainer Varisu and Ajith Kumar's bank heist actioner Thunivu are attracting major crowds in the theatres.