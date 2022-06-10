Search icon
Nandamuri Balakrishna birthday: Legend, Simha, Gautamiputra Satakarni, famous films starring Balayya

As Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya celebrates his 62nd birthday on June 10, we look at some of his most famous films.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jun 09, 2022, 11:53 PM IST

The Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, fondly known as Balayya, celebrates his 62nd birthday on Friday, June 10. The sixth son of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and legendary actor N. T. Rama Rao debuted in the film industry at the age of fourteen and has acted in more than a hundred films to date. Here is a look at some of his famous films on his special day. (All images: Twitter)

1. Legend

Legend
1/6

Released in 2014, Legend features Nandamuri in dual roles as the two brothers – Jaidev, the titular role of Legend, and Krishna. The film earned him his third Nandi Award for Best Actor. The film also stars two leading ladies from Bollywood – Sonal Chauhan and Radhika Apte - in pivotal roles. The film is a mass action-packed entertainer and was a massive hit at the box office.

2. Gautamiputra Satakarni

Gautamiputra Satakarni
2/6

Based on the life of the 2nd century AD king Gautamiputra Satakarni from the Satavahana dynasty, this is a special film in Balakrishna’s career as it marks his 100th appearance in films. Among the most challenging roles performed by Balayya, he does full justice to the royal grandeur and aura of the historical ruler whose life he portrays on the screen in this 2017 flick.

3. Samarasimha Reddy

Samarasimha Reddy
3/6

A revenge action drama released in 1999, Samarasimha Reddy is an all-time blockbuster in the Telugu cinema. The film, set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema, saw Balakrishna playing a factionist. His performance garnered praise and acclaim from his fans and critics. Also starring Anjala Zaveri and Simran, the film has rightfully achieved cult status in Tollywood.

4. Simha

Simha
4/6

In this 2010 film, Nandamuri Balakrisha essays two roles – as a college lecturer and his father, a torch-bearer of justice in his village. The son takes revenge for killing his father in this violence-laden film. Simha was among the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. Balayya won his second Nandi Award for Best Actor for his restrained performance in the film.

5. Aditya 369

Aditya 369
5/6

It was in 1991 when India’s first film (arguably) based on time travel was released - Aditya 369. It featured Balakrishna in dual roles – Krishna Devaraya, one of the greatest rulers of Southern India, and the film’s protagonist, Krishna Kumar. Balakrishna delivers an outstanding performance in the film taking place across several timelines from 1526 to 2504.

6. Sri Rama Rajyam

Sri Rama Rajyam
6/6

Among all the mythological characters portrayed by Nandamuri Balakrishna on screen, the one that garnered him maximum praise is Lord Rama in the 2011 film Sri Rama Rajyam. It is a remake of the Telugu film Lava Kusha from 1963 in which Balakrishna’s father N. T. Rama Rao played the character of Lord Rama. The son reprised the role in a nuanced performance.

