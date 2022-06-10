Nandamuri Balakrishna birthday: Legend, Simha, Gautamiputra Satakarni, famous films starring Balayya

As Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya celebrates his 62nd birthday on June 10, we look at some of his most famous films.

The Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, fondly known as Balayya, celebrates his 62nd birthday on Friday, June 10. The sixth son of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and legendary actor N. T. Rama Rao debuted in the film industry at the age of fourteen and has acted in more than a hundred films to date. Here is a look at some of his famous films on his special day. (All images: Twitter)