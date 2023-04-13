Ved OTT release: When and where to watch Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza's Marathi blockbuster

Ved stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s Marathi film Ved has broken box office records for the industry. The film, which ran to packed houses across Maharashtra when it released in December, is now coming to the digital platforms finally. The film will soon have its release on OTT, reaching out to all new audience.

Ved, starring Riteish and Genelia in the lead roles, also marks Riteish’s directorial debut. The film had a very strong opening weekend of Rs 10 crore net in India, one of the highest for any Marathi film. By the end of its run in March, Ved had earned a whopping Rs 61 crore in India alone. Its worldwide gross of Rs 73 crore makes it the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, only behind the 2016 blockbuster Sairat. It was dubbed an ‘all-time blockbuster’ in Marathi cinema by trade experts.

On Thursday, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar announced that the film will stream there from April 28. The streamer shared a trailer of the film on social media with the announcement and the film’s tag line in the caption. The film will stream on the platform in Marathi as well as Hindi.

Ved, which also stars Ashok Saraf and Jiya Shankar in pivotal roles, is the remake of the 2019 Telugu romantic-drama Majili. The Telugu original also starred a real-life couple in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Ved is the story of a disillusioned aspiring cricketer who falls on hard times and turns to alcoholism. How he redeems himself years later while coaching his former flame’s daughter forms the crux of the story. The film also featured a cameo from Salman Khan.