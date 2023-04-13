Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Ved OTT release: When and where to watch Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza's Marathi blockbuster

Ved, the Marathi film starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, will soon release on OTT.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Ved OTT release: When and where to watch Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza's Marathi blockbuster
Ved stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s Marathi film Ved has broken box office records for the industry. The film, which ran to packed houses across Maharashtra when it released in December, is now coming to the digital platforms finally. The film will soon have its release on OTT, reaching out to all new audience.

Ved, starring Riteish and Genelia in the lead roles, also marks Riteish’s directorial debut. The film had a very strong opening weekend of Rs 10 crore net in India, one of the highest for any Marathi film. By the end of its run in March, Ved had earned a whopping Rs 61 crore in India alone. Its worldwide gross of Rs 73 crore makes it the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, only behind the 2016 blockbuster Sairat. It was dubbed an ‘all-time blockbuster’ in Marathi cinema by trade experts.

On Thursday, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar announced that the film will stream there from April 28. The streamer shared a trailer of the film on social media with the announcement and the film’s tag line in the caption. The film will stream on the platform in Marathi as well as Hindi.

Ved, which also stars Ashok Saraf and Jiya Shankar in pivotal roles, is the remake of the 2019 Telugu romantic-drama Majili. The Telugu original also starred a real-life couple in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Ved is the story of a disillusioned aspiring cricketer who falls on hard times and turns to alcoholism. How he redeems himself years later while coaching his former flame’s daughter forms the crux of the story. The film also featured a cameo from Salman Khan.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Result 2023 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.