Riteish Deshmukh wraps up his directorial debut Ved, shares BTS photos with Salman Khan

Ritesh Deshmukh wrapped up shooting for his directorial debut Marathi film Ved on Sunday, July 10 and shared behind-the-scenes pictures with Salman Khan from the film's sets. He penned a heartfelt note thanking the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor for being a part of his film.

Sharing the fun pictures, the Ek Villain actor wrote, "As we celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi, I wish you all a life filled happiness, love, and prosperity. On this auspicious day, it thrills me to say that with your kind blessings I have completed filming my first directorial Marathi movie ‘वेड’ (Madness, Crazy, Passion). This road had its own challenges but when you are surrounded with people that have your back, forward is the only way you can go."

"One such person is my dearest ‘Salman Bhau’ @beingsalmankhan, I have no words to express my gratitude for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Genelia and me. He was part of my debut Marathi film ‘Lai Bhaari’ and now he is a part of my debut directorial film वेड. Love you Bhau", he concluded his post.

It was in December last year when the Marjaavaan actor had announced the film as he wrote on his Instagram, "After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first Marathi film,I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness."

Ved also marks the debut of the actor's wife Genelia D'Souza in the Marathi film industry. Meanwhile, Ritiesh also has the Netflix romantic comedy Plan A Plan B with Tamannaah Bhatia and the horror-comedy Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in his kitty.