Ustaad Bhagat Singh first look: Pawan Kalyan plays vigilante cop, promises to restore justice in unlawful world

Pawan Kalyan teams up with filmmaker Harish Shankar, and dons cop uniform after blockbuster Bheemla Nayak.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

A still of Pawan Kalyan from Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan is back to entertain his fans with a new film, and the first look of his upcoming film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh left his followers craving for more.  The first glimpse of the film was released on Thursday, May 11, and introduced a rebellious, rowdy cop Bhagat Singh (Pawan) who aims to restore law and justice in an unlawful world. 

The 42 seconds video starts with a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita: “Whenever righteousness is threatened, unrighteousness is rampant, at such times in every eon I manifest myself.” Then, enters Bhagat Singh, and he gives a glimpse of his carefree, brave attitude with the correct dose of swag. By the end of the promo, he promised, "This time the performance will be a blast." 

Watch the video

Mythri Movie Makers uploaded the video glimpse and within a day, the teaser earned more than 17 million views on YouTube. The producers shared the video with the description, "Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an upcoming Telugu film ft. Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela & others. Music composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, Written and Directed by Harish Shankar.S. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under The Banner Mythri Movie Makers.." 

As soon as the video was uploaded, several internet users and fans of Pawan Kalyan hailed the upcoming film as 'blockbuster in making.' An internet user wrote, "On behalf of all PSPK fans in the world we wish this movie a great success." Another internet user wrote, "I am a north Indian and basically a SRK fan but one actor whom I love from the south industry is Pawan Kalyan ..His movies like Policewala Gunda , Sardar Gabbar singh made me a fan of his acting." A netizen wrote, "Pawan kalyan is not simply acting, he is just living in that character." Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is slated to release in 2024. 

