Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Produced and brought to India by BookMyShow Live, the tour will see the world’s leading comedian perform across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai through September-October 2023.

Trevor Noah is traveling the globe and expanding his Off The Record Tour’ on popular demand, making a stop in India, kicking off the much-anticipated Asia Tour! BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow will bring the international comedy sensation for his first-ever performance in the country. Trevor Noah will perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the ‘Off The Record’ Tour, to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22nd-24th followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27th and 28th and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30th and October 1st, 2023.

With sold out-shows through USA and Europe between 2022 and 2023, Trevor’s Off The Record Tour will travel to Asia, with its first pit stop in India, followed by Dubai. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the show will feature the Emmy Award-winning comedian in his element, performing a satirical set that will be an absolute laughter riot!

Commenting on his India Tour, Trevor Noah, said, “After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!”

Exclusive pre-sale of tickets for Kotak credit card holders will begin on August 1st, 2023 at 6 PM IST on the platform. Kotak White or Kotak White Reserve credit card holders can enjoy a special discount for limited seats. General on-sale of tickets will go live starting August 3rd, 2023 at 6 PM IST on BookMyShow.

For those who do not own a Kotak Bank Credit card, register on BookMyShow for more information and eligibility for the exclusive Kotak credit card pre-sale of tickets to Trevor Noah’s first-ever India performance.