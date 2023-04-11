Search icon
Tooth Pari trailer: Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala star in 'impossible love story' between dentist and vampire

The romantic fantasy thriller Netflix series also stars Adil Hussain, Revathi, Sikandar Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Tooth Pari trailer: Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala star in 'impossible love story' between dentist and vampire
Tooth Pari/Netflix Instagram

The trailer of the upcoming streaming series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites was unveiled on Tuesday, April 11. The romantic fantasy thriller follows the story of a vampire, played by Tanya Maniktala of Flames and A Suitable Boy fame, who falls in love with a shy, faint-hearted, yet a lousy dentist, played by Shantanu Maheshwari of Gangubai Kathiawadi fame.

Set in Kolkata - the city of joy, the series promises a 'love bite' for all the connoisseurs of thrill and romance. The trailer was shared by the streaming giant on its social media handles with the caption, "Will this vampire and human’s forbidden love story have a happily ever after? Catch the impossible romance of Rumi and Roy, in Tooth Pari streaming on 20th April!"

Talking about the series, Shantanu Maheshwari said at the trailer launch, "The trailer only scratches the surface of what's in store for the viewers in this impossible love story. It's a romantic thriller with subtle hints of comedy weaved into the vampire genre, which I feel is a very unique and very distinct take on this genre. The story is fresh, unique with a first-of-its-kind experience and we are quite excited about the release."

Pratim Dasgupta, who has created and directed the series, added, "Magical, thrilling, and unapologetically romantic, Tooth Pari is a fantastical fairy tale set in today's Kolkata. While at its core, it's a classic love story between a vampire and a human being, it's also a life-affirming fable brimming with humanity. Tooth Pari is visually distinct and matched by an emotionally absorbing story that will hopefully forge a deep connection with the audiences."

Tooth Pari will also see Adil Hussain, Revathi, Sikandar Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles. Produced by Endemol Shine India, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites will stream on Netflix starting April 20. (With inputs from IANS)

