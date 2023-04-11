Search icon
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, shows off ring

Millie Bobby Brown, star of Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, has announced her engagement to fellow actor Jake Bongiovi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown, the former child star who broke through with the hit show Stranger Things, is engaged. The actress shared a loved up picture of herself with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on social media on Tuesday, where she flaunted her new engagement ring.

Taking to Instagram, Millie shared a monochrome picture of herself and Jake, where he can be seen hugging her from behind. As a smiling Millie holds Jake’s arms, her diamond engagement ring is visible. Captioning the picture, Millie wrote, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.” The pair have been in a relationship since 2021.

Fans acted in shock at learning of the 19-year-old’s engagement. “When teenagers are getting engaged and I'm just running a meme page,” wrote one. Several comments criticised the couple for ‘rushing into things’ but Millie’s fans were quick to defend the actress. One wrote, “For everyone upset about her being engaged, it’s not her saying she’s getting married RIGHT AWAY, it just signifies that it’ll happen and they made their love for each other official. Just be happy for her at the end of the day it’s her life.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Millie, 19, is the star of Stranger Things, where she plays Eleven, the show’s protagonist. The hugely successful Netflix show will return for its final season most probably in 2024, eight years after the first season premiered. Jake, 20, is an actor himself, and the son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi. He is set to make his screen debut with two upcoming projects Sweethearts and Rockbottom.

Apart from Stranger Things, Millie has also appeared in Godzilla: The King of Monsters and its sequel Godzilla vs Kong. She has also played the titular role in the young adult mystery franchise Enola Holmes. She will be next seen on the big screen in Damsel, a fantasy film that also stars Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Nick Robinson

