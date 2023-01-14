Thunivu box office collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's actioner gives tough fight to Vijay's Varisu, earns Rs 44 crore

Ajith Kumar in Thunivu

Ajith Kumar's latest actioner Thunivu has managed to earn well, despite facing severe competition from other festive regional releases. The H. Vinoth-directed heist action thriller is backed by Boney Kapoor and this has been the third collaboration of the trio after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

Thunivu box office collection

As per the report of Sacnilk, Thunivu has collected Rs 44.50 crores in three days. This includes Rs 42.05 crore from Tamil and Rs 2.45 crore from the Telugu version. On the third day, Thunivu collected Rs 8.30 crores from all the languages. Overseas, the film has collected Rs 14 crores. Bringing up the total to Rs 52.15 crores gross.

Thunivu and Varisu clash has set the box office on fire. The fans of Ajith Kumar and Vijay are trending heavily on social media, calling the films as Pongal blockbuster. Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Ajay, and Chirag Jani in key roles.

Talking about this much-awaited box-office clash, Thunivu director H Vinoth, in a recent interview, said that such clashes should be encouraged as then the filmmakers will be encouraged to make better films as they would know that their movies are pitted against another major film.

Talking to Chennai Times, H Vinoth said, "I don’t think such a clash should be a topic of such a huge discussion, though unfortunately, it has become one. That said, if you think about it, isn’t it better for audiences to have a choice instead of just one film vying for their attention? Business-wise, there is very little difference - about 10-20 percent - between their films turning out to be a hit or a flop. Content-wise, the media will let people know which film is better. So, both our teams have to mainly focus on giving a better film." Thunivu is also facing stiff competition from Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya.