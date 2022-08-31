Search icon
Thiruchitrambalam box office: Dhanush starrer becomes 3rd highest-grossing 2022 Tamil film in USA after Vikram, Beast

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection: Dhanush and Nithya Menen's film continues to mint money and has emerged as a global blockbuster.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 05:31 PM IST

Thiruchitrambalam/File photo

The Tamil-language romantic comedy Thiruchitrambalam is wreaking havoc in the theatres not just in India, but across the United States of America also as the Dhanush starrer has become the third-highest grossing 2022 Tamil film at the American box office behind Vikram and Beast.

On Tuesday, August 31, Ramesh Bala, an entertainment industry tracker, shared the news regarding the box office collection of the film, released on August 18,  as he tweeted, "#Thiruchitrambalam 3rd highest grossing 2022 Tamil movie in USA after #Vikram and #Beast."

Talking about Vikram and Beast, the former was an actioner directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles, while the latter was an action film too headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Coming back to Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush plays the titular character of a delivery guy, while Nithya Menen plays his best friend, Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays Anusha, his love interest. Prakash Raj portrays a police officer named Neelakandan, Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja plays his grandfather in the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director Mithran Jawahar. The previous three films they worked on together, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran were all remakes of different Telugu films. This is the first time that the actor-filmmaker duo has worked on an original script.

After Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush, who impressed the global audience with his deadly character of Avik San in the Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man this year, will be seen in the bilingual action drama film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film's teaser was released on the actor's birthday on July 28.

