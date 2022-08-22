Dhanush reunites with ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for son Yatra's school function, photos goes viral

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth with their kids/Twitter

Dhanush, who is currently basking the success of his most recent theatrical release Thiruchitrambalam, reunited with his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Monday, August 22, for the investiture ceremony of their son Yatra at the latter's school function when he was sworn in as the Sports Captain of his school.

The photo, in which the ex-couple is seen posing with their sons, Yatra and Linga, along with the singer Vijay Yesudas' family, is going viral across the internet. The fans are happy seeing Dhanush and Aishwaryaa co-parenting their kids even after separation earlier this year.

Aishwaryaa even shared a photo on her Instagram handle in which she is seen clicking Yatra's picture on the podium from her phone. She captioned her photo, "What a way to start the day ! Monday morning watching the Investiture Ceremony of school ,where my first born takes up oath as sports captain."

For the unversed, Dhanush tied the knot with superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa in 2004 and the couple announced their separation in January 2022 after eighteen years of marital bliss. The couple is blessed with two sons and as the actor is a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, he named them Yatra (pilgrimage) and Linga (associated with Shiva Lingam).



The couple's joint statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate.... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."