The Goat Life box office collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer continues to grow, crosses Rs 100-crore mark worldwide

Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer The Goat Life aka Aadujeevitham has become the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It is also the third Malayalam film in 2024 to earn more than Rs 100 crore globally after Premalu and Manjummel Boys.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 11:07 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from The Goat Life (Image: Instagram)
Headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the survival drama The Goat Life was finally released in the theatres on March 28, 16 years after the Malayalam superstar had agreed to do the film in 2008. It seems that the patience and determination of the actor has paid off as the film has grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide, and has become the sixth highest-grossing Malayalalm film of all time.

Titled Aadujeevitham in Malayalam, the film is inspired by the real-life incident of an Indian migrant labourer, Najeeb Muhammad (essayed by Prithviraj), who goes to the Middle East to earn money. However, in a twist of fate, he finds himself living a slave-like existence, herding goats in the middle of the desert in Saudi Arabia.

As The Goat Life crossed the Rs 100-crore mark on its ninth day since its release, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the announcement poster on his social media handles and wrote, "100 Cr and counting at the Global Box Office! Thank you for this unprecedented success!", adding a red heart and a folded hands emoji.

The survival drama is written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy, who read the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham and wanted to adapt it into a feature film as soon as possible. However, after the Salaar actor came on board, the film went into a development hell in 2009. It was revived after six years in 2015 and finally hit cinemas this year after several delays in shooting schedules (due to the Covid-19 pandemic) and post-production.

The Goat Life or Aadujeevitham is the third Malayalam film in 2024 to earn more than Rs 100 crore at the global box office after Premalu and Manjummel Boys. While Premalu has grossed more than Rs 130 crore globally, Manjummel Boys is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with the worldwide earnings of over Rs 220 crore.

