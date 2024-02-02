Thalapathy Vijay announces political party Tamilaga Vetri Kazham, to quit films after...

Thalapathy Vijay announces his political party, and shares the goal of his newly formed party.

A few months before the Lok Sabha Elections, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay announced his political party on social media. The actor named his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazham, as per ANI. This actor also shared that he will be quitting films for politics after his film Greatest of All Time.

On Friday, Thalapthy Vijay took to his Instagram and issued a statement announcing his political party. The actor stated that his newly launched party will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will not support any other party. He said in the statement, "You all are well aware of the political situation of Tamil Nadu. On one side, we have a dysfunctional administration and corrupt political culture, and on the other, we have divisive politics that aims to divide people along the lines of caste, creed, and religion. Both impede our progress. It is uncontestable truth that people, more so in Tamil Nadu, are longing for a change in a political scenario and want a selfless, honest, secular, and talented party to bring about a change."

The actor added, "In this case, it is my long-term intention and desire to help the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil community, who gave me name, fame, and everything after my parents, as much as I can.”

The actor further revealed that his party won't be contesting the 2024 elections and will be contesting in the 2026 state legislative assembly elections said, "Upon the approval of the election ordinance, our party’s policies, manifestos, strategies, and programs will be unveiled, and our political journey for the people of Tamil Nadu will commence."

The actor who has time and again impressed everyone with his acting chops in films like Leo, Varisu, and more is leaving cinema to pursue politics full-time after his film Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) and said, "Our party will proceed with the necessary diligence, ensuring that all activities align with the party’s mission and goals, prioritizing the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, my prolonged commitment to politics is not merely a profession but a sacred duty to the people. Politics, in my perspective, is not a pastime; it is my profound endeavor. So, I will complete the project I have accepted now, making sure that it doesn’t affect my political service. And I will embark on this journey to serve the people of Tamil Nadu fully, without any distractions. That, I believe, is my debt of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu."

After delivering blockbuster Leo last year, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu's Greatest Of All Time wherein he will be seen playing a double role. The first look poster of the film left fans excited. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024.