Telugu actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide; Kundanapu Bomma co-actor Sudhakar Komakula mourns his demise

Sudheer Varma was seen in a couple of Telugu-language romantic comedies namely Kundanapu Bomma and Second Hand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 09:39 PM IST

Sudheer Varma/Twitter

Sudheer Varma, an upcoming actor in the Telugu film industry, died by suicide on Monday, January 23 at his residence in Vizag. As per reports, he decided to take this step because he was going through a tough phase in his life.

The shocking news of his untimely demise was confirmed by Sudhakar Komakula on Monday, who starred alongside Sudheer in the 2016 Telugu-language romantic comedy film Kundanapu Bomma. Sharing a couple of photos with the late actor, he tweeted, "Sudheer! @sudheervarmak Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!".

The film's leading actress Chandini Chowdary also shared a few photos with Sudheer on her Twitter and wrote, "Extremely devastated and heartbroken over your loss Sudheer. You have been an exceptional co-actor and an amazing friend. We are going to miss you! RIP my friend."

Venky Kudumula, who has directed a couple of Tollywood romantic comedy films namely Chalo in 2018 and Bheeshma in 2020, also paid his tribute to the late actor and wrote, "Sometimes the sweetest smiles hide the deepest pain. We never know what others are going through. Please be empathetic and spread just love !! Miss you ra Sudheer ! You shouldn’t have done this. May your soul rest in peace", and added a heart-breaking emoji.

Apart from Kundanapu Bomma, Sudheer was also seen in the 2013 Telugu-language romantic drama Second Hand which also starred Dhanya Balakrishna, Kireeti Damaraju, Sree Vishnu, and Posani Krishna Murali among others.

