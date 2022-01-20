'Tauba tauba saara mood kharab kardiya': Urfi Javed gets trolled for her saree look

Urfi Javed has become a synonym for getting trolled, and it seems like even she enjoys the quirky reactions on her appearances. After making some bold and 'unique' statements in western outfits, Urfi decided to try saree this time.. in her style. In the recent spotting, Urfi walks down in a white saree with a pink blouse, and as usual, netizens found their favourite spot to show their trolling skill.

At first, let's check Urfi's saree look

Now, once you have seen Urfi, now let's track down some really funny reactions to her attire. One of the users said, "Ulta blouse pehn liya shayad... sidha pehnna bhool gyi." Another one pointed out her frequent spotting and asked, "Ye karti kya hai itna dress up karke? Kaha jaati hai, kya karti hai? Sirf media ke lia itna ready hokar aati hai bas pap ke samne hi dikhti hai aur kahi to dikhti hi nahi." A user suggested to her, "She needs to change her designer." The last and funniest is the famous meme line which a user attributed to Javed, "Tauba tauba saara mood kharab kardiya."

Urfi Javed has been making headlines ever since she appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Netizens often troll her for her weird and bold fashion sense. However, the actress doesn’t care about ‘what people say,' she is continuously burning the internet with her sizzling hot pictures.

Urfi on dropped three pictures of herself with a heartfelt caption. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, successful career and I’m still single but I have hope.”