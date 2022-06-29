Suriya, Kajol get invited to become members of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Suriya-Kajol

Tamil star Suriya has already made India proud on a global level by backing and starring in a revolutionary film Jai Bhim. Now, the actor has made the country proud again, as he is been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Yes, our very own Rolex form Vikram is the first regional artist to become a member of the Academy Class 2022 which consists of actors, directors, writers, editors, costume designers and executives from different parts of the world.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared this news on his Twitter and stated that he is among the first South Indian actors to receive such an invitation. Bala tweeted, "Actor @Suriya_offl becomes the first Tamil/South Indian Actor to be invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.. #Oscars."

Here's the tweet

Apart from Suriya, actress Kajol has also been invited to be a part of the Academy class. Kajol has impressed the globe by giving out superlative performances in My Name Is Khan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The actress has certainly made Bollywood proud.

Here's the list of talented people coming together to celebrate art

It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2022. https://t.co/BIpkeYpGPV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 28, 2022

Speaking about Suriya, the actor has carved a niche for himself by being a part of progressive cinema. His 2020 film Sorarai Pottru was also hailed as a path-breaker, and now, the film is been now officially remade in Hindi. Suriya is producing the Hindi remake that stars Akshay Kumar, and Radhika Madan in the lead role. Suriya confirmed his cameo by taking this to his social media. Suriya shared an image where he posed with Kumar with style. As per trade analysts, Kumar's Soorarai Pottru is titled Start Up.