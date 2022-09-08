SS Rajamouli's films to be screened at Beyond Fest in USA amid calls for RRR's Oscar nomination

Beyond Fest/Twitter

The popularity of SS Rajamouli's period actioner RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, in the United States of America continues to grow after several noted filmmakers such as James Gunn, Edgar Wright, Joe Russo, and others have showered praises on the film and the foreign critics are even rooting for the film to get multiple Oscar nominations.

Amid this craze, Beyond Fest, the highest attended genre festival in America, will host the filmmaker in a month-long running event called From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli from September 30 to October 23. The official Twitter handle of the international film festival shared the details of the screenings and wrote, "We cannot express the joy and gratitude of hosting the great S.S. Rajamouli at his first US festival."

RRR will be screened on September 30 and a nine-hour-long marathon will be held a day later on October 1 with the screenings of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer two Baahubali films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, and the fantasy actioner Eega starring Kiccha Sudeep, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nani.

On October 21st, Rajamouli's reincarnation drama Magadheera, starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, will be screened and the cine-goers can watch Sunil and Saloni's action-comedy drama Maryada Ramanna on October 23. All the films will be available in original Telugu languages with English subtitles.



Recently, even acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said in an interview that there is a 99% chance of RRR securing a nomination in the final five in the Best International Feature Film category if India sends the big-budget entertainer as its official entry to the Academy Awards. Even if India chooses to pick another film, Rajamouli can still take his film through the independent route.